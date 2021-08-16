BURLINGTON — The city of Burlington will look into whether it needs more space for its fire department.
The City Council approved at its meeting last week a $14,965 contract with King Architecture to determine how the city could remodel its existing fire station to meet the department's needs, said City Administrator Greg Young.
Since the responsibility for ambulance services was given to city fire departments in Skagit County in 2019, the station has reached the limit of staff it can house, he said.
Chief Rob Toth said sleeping spaces are crowded, and the shower facilities don't meet the needs of the firefighters.
Once completed, this study will help city leaders determine whether a remodel can meet the department's needs, or if they should consider an expansion or a second station.
The city had small renovations made to the station in 2019, replacing flooring and repainting walls, Toth said.
At the time, staff agreed to reserve about $50,000 for further improvements. Funding for the study will come from this money.
Council member Joe DeGloria questioned the need to contract this work out, saying the city's engineers could take on this task and save money.
“This doesn't seem like rocket science here," he said. "This seems like we have in-house talent that could handle this. Why am I wrong here?”
Young said firms such as King Architecture have experience with fire station improvements and the knowledge to understand how to find efficiencies in existing structures. He said he's worked with King Architecture before, and said its proposals have always been reasonable.
"They are not overly fancy," he said. "They’re practical people who've worked with public agencies with limited budgets.”
The council also agreed to two new equipment purchases — body cameras for law enforcement and eight more shelter units for the city-owned homeless shelter.
Police Commander Eddie Rogge presented the council a $99,320 bid from Motorola Solutions to supply the department with body cameras and accessories for the next five years.
A law passed by the state Legislature this year mandates officers record interactions with children and with adult felony suspects, making body cameras a necessity, he said.
Rogge said Motorola's bid was by far the cheapest of the three the police department received, coming in at less than half the cost of the others. The contract includes online video storage, customer support, hardware upgrades and training for officers.
He said orders are taking eight to 12 weeks to fill, meaning the city needed to act now to ensure the cameras arrive ahead of the Jan. 1 implementation deadline.
The purchase of the eight new shelter units will bring the total at the Skagit First Step Center to 45.
This shelter is now housing about 30 homeless per night in these small, free-standing units from Everett-based manufacturer Pallet. Nonprofit partner Friendship House is running the center and bringing in mental health and homeless services.
In the planning process for the shelter, Mayor Steve Sexton had proposed 45 units, and the city built infrastructure to support this number.
However, the council voted to start with a smaller number, something Young said ended up giving Friendship House more time to hire staff and get comfortable running the center.
DeGloria, the only council member to vote against the additional units, said the shelter isn't yet at its current capacity and hasn't had time to demonstrate whether it is effective at moving residents into permanent housing.
“Why do we want to expand this when it's not at capacity and we have no track record to see if it's successful or not?” he asked.
“Because there’s about 250 people on the list waiting to get shelter,” Sexton responded.
Five of the existing 37 shelter units are typically left open so law enforcement officers have a place to take those who need emergency housing.
The council also agreed last week to spend $11,529 on design work for a dog park.
Young said a dog park was one of the needs identified by the community in 2019 during the city's comprehensive parks study — called the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan.
He said firm HBB Landscape Architecture had proposed a $125,000 contract, but the city has opted to use its engineers on some of the work.
DeGloria, who was one of two council members to vote against the contract, said $11,529 was too much to invest in design for a dog park, and asked why city staff couldn't do all the work.
Young said city staff have never built a dog park, and wanted to work with those who have rather than guess at what would work.
“We want the citizens of Burlington to feel proud about their dog park," he said. "The idea of throwing up a fence and saying ‘have at it Fido’ is probably not what we would like to see.”
When this project was first envisioned, he said the total budget was about $25,000. DeGloria questioned Thursday how a dog park could be built if the city spends $11,529 on design.
In response, Young said he and staff learned a great deal about dog parks since the original cost estimate, and the scope and cost of the project have both increased significantly.
The proposal now includes a restroom, dog washing station and shelter, he said.
“This dog park is going to cost considerably more than $25,000," Young said. "The bathroom itself is going to cost more than $25,000.”
Council member James Stavig, the other vote against the proposal, said he uses dog parks elsewhere in Skagit County, and thinks these extra amenities are unnecessary.
