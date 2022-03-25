BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council approved sign-on bonuses Thursday for new police officers and paramedics as the city struggles to staff these departments.
Paramedics in the city fire department also agreed to temporarily change how ambulances are staffed. Instead of partnering two paramedics together, ambulances can now be staffed with a paramedic and an EMT if necessary.
City Administrator Greg Young said there is a struggle nationwide to attract qualified first responders at the salaries being offered.
In Burlington, that has meant mandatory overtime for existing staff and making compromises in the level of service, he said.
“We’re simply not getting applicants,” he said. “Our wages are not competitive.”
Police officers with experience in another department are eligible for a bonus of $15,000 to $30,000, depending on experience.
Similarly, the city is offering paramedics bonuses of $5,000 to $12,000.
“We want to stop the bleeding so we don’t find ourselves even further behind,” Young said.
Police Chief Mike Luvera said the city is budgeted for 27 officers, but has 21 on staff.
Only 10 officers working for the department when Luvera was hired five years ago are still with the department, highlighting a high degree of turnover.
Young said he plans to work with Luvera on a plan to pay existing officers a retention bonus.
Luvera said police reform laws passed in 2021 by the state Legislature haven’t helped. He said he knows of officers in his department who left because they felt they could no longer do their jobs effectively.
These laws limited the ability of officers to intervene in certain nonviolent situations, detain suspects and engage in vehicle pursuits.
Young said the city fire department is seeking three more paramedics, and hopes these incentives will work to attract candidates.
In the meantime, the city came to an agreement with the paramedics union to change staffing rules in order to make the most of limited staff.
Assistant Fire Chief Steve Riggs said this change isn’t ideal. Having two highly trained paramedics is helpful on the most serious calls.
“I’m not extremely comfortable with it, but I have a lot of confidence in our (EMTs),” Riggs said.
The change is a temporary measure until the department is fully staffed, Young said.
James Stavig, the only member of the City Council to vote against the sign-on bonuses, said he is worried this may result in a bidding war with other cities, with police departments offering larger and larger sums to attract the small number of candidates.
He said he supports bonuses for paramedics, but said that as much as $30,000 for a police officer is “a bit extreme.”
Attracting officers from other departments may help Burlington, but it would also deepen staffing issues at those other departments, Stavig said.
“I think we’re just shuffling the problem around,” he said.
A public servant who is only interested in the biggest payout may not be the best candidate for Burlington anyway, Stavig said.
Council member Bill Aslett said people need to feel safe in Burlington, and he thought this would be a responsible way to attract more officers and increase safety.
“What we don’t want is to have citizens say ‘nobody came,’” he said of calls for help.
Also at the meeting, the council unanimously approved a contract for repairs to the Burlington Public Library.
Public Works Director Marv Pulst said several beams in the library have started sagging, and the city needs to install additional supports.
Pulst said the $24,000 estimate provided by the contractor was about half of what he had expected the work would cost.
Work is expected to start the first week of April. The library will have to be closed for about two weeks while the work is done, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.