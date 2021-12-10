Burlington to reimburse staff subjected to COVID-19 pay cuts By BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email Dec 10, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council voted unanimously Thursday to reimburse employees the money they lost to pandemic-era pay cuts. City Administrator Greg Young said the city implemented 10% pay cuts for some employees in May 2020, when there was concern that the COVID-19 pandemic would deal a blow to sales tax revenue. However, sales tax revenue boomed during the pandemic, and the city is in strong enough financial shape to reimburse these employees, he said. The money used to pay back employees will come from funding the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act, Young said.He estimated the city will need to reimburse about $90,000. Council member Scott Green said now that the city can afford to compensate these employees, it has an obligation to do so. "We're talking about money that's been earned," he said. Council member James Stavig agreed, saying he acknowledges the sacrifice these employees made.“That was certainly appreciated by all of us," he said. "We don't take this stuff lightly, and I’m sure the administration doesn’t either.”Other employees were required to take unpaid days off, Young said. The council's action Thursday will not compensate these individuals. — Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH More from this section Thursday's Prep Roundup: Sehome swims past Bulldogs Posted: 10:10 a.m. News Files: The new high school brings traffic problems Posted: 4 a.m. Dec. 10 Christmas Fund donors Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Christmas Fund workers prepare for next phase starting week Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Man arrested in connection with Clear Lake housefire Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burlington Pay Cuts Reimburse American Rescue Plan Act City Council Staff Employee Greg Young Pay Cut Work Economics Money City Burlington City Council James Stavig Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Action taken against former Skagit County medical assistant Skagit County takes step forward in ferry replacement Two men arrested after a third claims he was held captive in Burlington Winter Wonderland comes to Burlington Man with gun arrested near Sedro-Woolley High School Tweets by goskagit Submit your event now Submit your event now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.