BURLINGTON — The Burlington City Council voted unanimously Thursday to reimburse employees the money they lost to pandemic-era pay cuts. 

City Administrator Greg Young said the city implemented 10% pay cuts for some employees in May 2020, when there was concern that the COVID-19 pandemic would deal a blow to sales tax revenue. 

However, sales tax revenue boomed during the pandemic, and the city is in strong enough financial shape to reimburse these employees, he said. 

The money used to pay back employees will come from funding the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act, Young said.

He estimated the city will need to reimburse about $90,000. 

Council member Scott Green said now that the city can afford to compensate these employees, it has an obligation to do so. 

"We're talking about money that's been earned," he said. 

Council member James Stavig agreed, saying he acknowledges the sacrifice these employees made.

“That was certainly appreciated by all of us," he said. "We don't take this stuff lightly, and I’m sure the administration doesn’t either.”

Other employees were required to take unpaid days off, Young said. The council's action Thursday will not compensate these individuals. 

