BURLINGTON — The city of Burlington spent this week making sure the athletic fields at Skagit River Park remain in good condition.
The 80-acre park — one of the largest natural grass sports complexes in the state — is in high demand from soccer clubs to ultimate disc teams and everything in between.
Starting in 2017, each spring the city aerates the 66 acres of grass fields before spreading 990 tons of sand. The grass is fertilized in the fall.
“Turf maintenance is one of those funny things that you notice if you don’t do it. Your fields just get so bad,” city parks supervisor Jim Rabenstein said in a news release.
The city of Burlington sees its field maintenance program as a financial investment.
Once sports return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams playing in tournaments on the Skagit River Park fields will be eating and staying locally.
“Think about the financial implications to Skagit County of having tournaments hosted here,” Rabenstein said in the release. “Just one three-day tournament can bring hundreds of teams, each team with maybe 10 to 15 players, plus their family. Sometimes they end up having to book hotels in Bellingham or Everett or Smokey Point because the tournament is so large.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.