With wildfire smoke clearing out over the weekend, burn bans in place to protect air quality have been lifted.
The Northwest Clean Air Agency lifted the air quality burn ban put in place last week and the Skagit County Fire Marshal’s Office lifted a recreational burn ban.
The burn bans that have been lifted apply to unincorporated Skagit County. Additional burn bans may be in place within cities or towns, or on public lands.
In unincorporated Skagit County, recreational fires are now allowed for cooking or pleasure using charcoal or seasoned firewood in a stone, steel or cement enclosure at least 16 inches high and no more than 3 feet wide, according to a Skagit County news release.
Burned materials must be kept within the enclosure, and a hose, buckets of water or an extinguisher must be on hand.
Residential yard and land-clearing fires remain prohibited.
