‘Tis the season to replace the smell of hand sanitizer with that of a freshly cut tree.
Business has been booming for Christmas tree farms such as Big Lake Trees, McLean Christmas Tree Farm in Mount Vernon and Alpine Meadows Christmas Tree Farm in Deming — so much so that McLean Christmas Tree Farm has already closed for the season.
Big Lake Trees owner Ruth Heft said the first week of this season has been extremely busy.
“There has certainly been an uptick,” she said. “We have sold half of our annual sales already. The first weekend, we sold over 600 trees.”
In an effort to keep crowds down due to COVID-19 pandemic safety concerns, Big Lake Trees is taking midweek appointments by phone.
It’s an option Heft hasn’t offered before.
“We want to keep people spread out and not be around so many people on the weekend,” she said. “So we thought it would be a good idea to offer that option this year. Normally, I wouldn’t do that.”
On Thursday, a day Big Lake Trees would normally be closed, Heft had 10 appointments on the books.
Business has been brisk at Alpine Meadows Christmas Tree Farm as well.
“It has been absolutely crazy,” said Alpine Meadows U-cut manager Carrie Visser. “We have already sold more trees since our opening day (Nov. 27) than we did all of last year.
“Last Friday, we sold 650 trees and on Saturday we sold 580, and it hasn’t slowed down.”
Record numbers of people are also venturing into the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest in search of trees.
“This year we have sold more permits that any of the previous years,” Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest spokesperson Colton Whitworth said. “We have already sold over 8,000 permits. Last year we sold about 6,800.”
The 76-year-old Heft said while the increase in sales is partly do to people looking for a reason to get outside during the pandemic, another factor is that there just aren’t as many tree farms around anymore.
“I knew with the closures of tree farms, there would be a little more business, but I certainly didn’t expect it to be this much,” she said.
Visser said there is an actual tree shortage.
“Back when the recession hit, a lot of the farmers got real nervous and if they were strictly a U-cut farm, they quit planting because the trend nine or 10 years ago was people going to fake trees,” she said.
“Because they stopped planting, those farms don’t have trees large enough to sell. So they decided to either close for good or are having to wait. We are a wholesaler and also U-cut. We continued to plant and so thankfully we have enough trees for both.”
The tree farms are finding that buyers are coming from near and far.
“We have been seeing a lot of new faces, and we’ve been getting a lot of calls from Seattle,” Heft said. “People are driving all the way up here to get a Christmas tree. I see that as totally ridiculous, but a lot of people are doing it.”
Alpine Meadows opened its U-cut operations on weekdays with the expectation of maybe selling 25 trees a day. That number ballooned well over that, and now the farm will by shutting down its U-cut operations on Monday to give smaller trees time to grow. It will continue to offer pre-cut trees.
“The numbers have been over the top,” Visser said. “We have seen every year our numbers double. It’s just getting crazier and crazier.”
People are coming for not only the trees, but to make memories.
“We are just getting slammed by people coming from Skagit and Whatcom (counties), and we are getting a lot of people from the Seattle area because everybody wants to get out of the city, away from all the reminders of COVID, get outside, and go for an experience,” Visser said. “They want to make Christmas memorable, especially this year.”
The only species of trees 6 feet and taller that Big Lake Trees has left are Douglas firs.
“I sold a 6-foot Nordmann today (Thursday), and that may be just about as tall as I have,” Heft said.
It’s a situation that is both good and bad.
“We just hope to have something left for next year,” Heft said with a laugh. “This year so far has been so, so busy.”
