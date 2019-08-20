Consignment bridal shop opens in MV
A new bridal shop recently opened in downtown Mount Vernon. Astraea Bridal is focused on bringing recycling to the wedding dress industry.
The shop includes consignment wedding, bridesmaid and special event dresses, and consigned bridal accessories, including shoes, jewelry and veils, according to a Mount Vernon Downtown Association newsletter.
Owners Leslee Hughes and Laura Williams have more than 15 years of experience as bridal stylists. Astraea Bridal is located at 324 S. First St.
Burlington chamber luncheon scheduled
The Burlington Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly membership luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
The guest speaker will be Skagit County Coroner Haley Thompson, who will talk about drug addiction.
Costs are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. An additional $3 will be charged for those who pay at the door.
To RSVP, call 360-757-0994 or email steph@burlington-chamber.com.
EDASC schedules training for August
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County will hold a NextExec training session from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 27 at the EDASC offices, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon.
Scott Holley, president of Eddyline Kayaks, will give a presentation on competitive dynamics.
Costs are $40 for EDASC investors, $45 for community members and $25 for students.
For more information or to register, visit skagit.org, call Audra Ramerman at 360-336-6114 or email audra@skagit.org.
Mount Vernon chamber luncheon set
The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Eaglemont Golf Course.
Costs are $18 for those who pay by Aug. 26 and $20 at the door.
The luncheon will include a presentation on simple business communications, and connecting with customers.
For more information, call 360-428-8547 or email jeremy@mountvernonchamber.com.
EDASC offering govt contracting help
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County and the Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center are hosting a government contracting workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at the EDASC offices, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon.
The workshop is for small business owners who have little knowledge of government procurement.
To register for the workshop, go to skagit.org.
Fundraising workshop set for nonprofits
A workshop to help nonprofits meet their fundraising goals is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Burlington.
The training will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave. The workshop is hosted by Washington Nonprofits in partnership with the Skagit Community Foundation.
Costs are $15 for members of Washington Nonprofits, $20 for nonmembers.
A second training, focused on finance for nonprofits, is scheduled for Oct. 31 in Burlington.
For more information and to register, visit washingtonnonprofits.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/2019-09-19-burlington-atrr.
