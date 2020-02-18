Kayak manufacturer opens new Burlington facility
Eddyline Kayaks has relocated to a new facility in Burlington.
President and co-owner Scott Holley said the 35,000-square-foot facility — more than twice the size of the company’s previous facility — will double production and improve efficiency. He said the business anticipates hiring up to three additional staff.
Founded in 1971, Eddyline Kayaks had operated at the Port of Skagit for 25 years. It manufactures kayaks and accessories.
New owners took over in 2017, and began a search for a new, larger facility, according to a news release.
“Our employees are excited about the many opportunities for new manufacturing capabilities at the new facility,” co-owner Janet Sutton said in the news release. “Their input in the facility layout and process improvements ensures Eddyline’s quality stays high as volume increases.”
The new facility is at 1970 Walton Drive in the Burlington Hill Business Park.
StartUp Skagit Valley seeks applicants
A free training program to help launch entrepreneurs is seeking applicants.
Up to 20 emerging entrepreneurs, including three high school students, will be selected for the 16-hour course that will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting March 3.
Participants will receive free training to assess the feasibility of their business ideas, individualized one-on-one coaching, networking, and a chance to win one of three $500 grants for startup expenses.
StartUp Skagit Valley is a collaboration between the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship, the Mount Vernon Small Business Development Center, the Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon downtown associations, the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County.
Applications are due by Feb. 26.
More information and registration can be found at cie-nw.org/startup-skagitvalley
Burlington chamber to meet Wednesday
The Burlington Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
The topic “Let’s Be Clear: How to Speak with Crystal Clarity” will be presented by Rebecca P. Murray.
Costs for those who preregister are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Costs at the door are $18 and $23.
For more information, call 360-757-0994 or email steph@burlington-chamber.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.