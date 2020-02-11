EDASC Economic Forecast Night set for tonight
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County will hold its 2020 Economic Forecast Night at 5 p.m. today at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge.
This year, a panel of regional leaders will debate the role of postsecondary education in shaping the workforce, and in particular liberal arts education versus workforce training.
The panel will include Tom Keegan, president of Skagit Valley College; Sabah Randhawa, president of Western Washington University; Isiaah Crawford, president of the University of Puget Sound; and Paul Pitre, chancellor for Washington State University’s Everett campus.
The event will also feature EDASC CEO John Sternlicht’s year-in-review and look forward at the county’s economic trends by economists Laurie Trautman and Anneliese Vance-Sherman.
Tickets are available at skagit.org. Cost is $125.
For information, call 360-336-6114 or email office@skagit.org.
StartUp Skagit Valley seeks applicants
A free training program to help launch entrepreneurs is seeking applicants.
Up to 20 emerging entrepreneurs, including three high school students, will be selected for the 16-hour course that will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting March 3.
Participants will receive free training to assess the feasibility of their business ideas, individualized one-on-one coaching, networking, and a chance to win one of three $500 grants for startup expenses.
StartUp Skagit Valley is a collaboration between the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship, the Mount Vernon Small Business Development Center, the Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon downtown associations, the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County.
Applications are due by Feb. 26.
More information and registration can be found at cie-nw.org/startup-skagitvalley
Chamber workshop scheduled
The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold a workshop titled “How to Supervise People & Lead a Team” on Thursday at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive.
The workshop, which will run 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be taught by Glenn Shepard.
The Knowledge NOW event has costs of $297 for chamber members and $397 for nonmembers.
For more information, call 360-428-8547 or email jeremy@mountvernonchamber.com.
Anacortes chamber luncheon set
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave.
The topic of the luncheon will be the state of the school district.
Costs are $18 for those who preregister and $20 at the door.
Burlington chamber to meet Feb. 19
The Burlington Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
The topic “Let’s Be Clear: How to Speak with Crystal Clarity” will be presented by Rebecca P. Murray.
Costs for those who preregister are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Costs at the door are $18 and $23.
For more information, call 360-757-0994 or email steph@burlington-chamber.com.
