Mount Vernon chamber luncheon set
The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Eaglemont Golf Course.
Cost is $20 at the door.
The luncheon will include a presentation on simple business communications, and connecting with customers.
For more information, call 360-428-8547 or email jeremy@mountvernonchamber.com.
EDASC offering government contracting help
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County and the Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center are hosting a government contracting workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the EDASC offices, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon.
The workshop is for small business owners who have little knowledge of government procurement.
To register for the workshop, go to skagit.org.
Fundraising workshop set for nonprofits
A workshop to help nonprofits meet their fundraising goals is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Burlington.
The training will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave. The workshop is hosted by Washington Nonprofits in partnership with the Skagit Community Foundation.
Costs are $15 for members of Washington Nonprofits, $20 for nonmembers.
A second training, focused on finance for nonprofits, is scheduled for Oct. 31 in Burlington.
For more information and to register, visit washingtonnonprofits.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/2019-09-19-burlington-atrr.
WSU offers course on sustainable, small farming
Registration is open for the Washington State University Skagit County Extension’s Sustainable Small Farming and Ranching course.
The course will be held Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 through Dec. 5 at the extension offices, 11768 Westar Lane, Suite A, Burlington.
The course will help small farm operators evaluate their resources, develop marketing strategies, explore vegetable, flower or livestock production, learn how to manage soil and pests, and more. Participants will develop a whole farm plan during the course.
The course is offered in English with Spanish interpretation.
Fee is $260 per farm, up to three participants. To register, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/4326422
For more information, contact Kate Smith at 360-428-4270 ext. 223 or kate.smith@wsu.edu
Computer courses for Spanish speakers offered
Basic and advanced computer courses for Spanish speakers will be held Saturdays Oct. 26 through Dec. 7 at Skagit Valley College.
Bilingual instructors will teach the free courses. Spanish speaking students will learn skills focused on launching and maintaining a business.
The advanced class will be 9 a.m. to noon, and the basic class 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
To register or for more information, contact Northwest Agriculture Business Center Project Manager Alex Perez at 360-336-3727.
