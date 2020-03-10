Mount Vernon Downtown Association starts new program
A new program called a CA$H MOB is starting to support downtown Mount Vernon businesses.
The Mount Vernon Downtown Association’s CA$H MOB is seeking community members to commit to spending $20 the second Thursday of each month at a randomly selected business.
The program is set to begin March 19.
To sign up to be a cash mobster, or for more information, call 360-336-3801 or email Info@MountVernonDowntown.org
Skagit community supported agriculture fair set
A first-ever Skagit Meet Your Farmer Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. March 21 at Farmstrong Brewing Co., 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon.
Community members can meet local farmers and learn about getting fresh, healthy food in a weekly CSA box.
The event is co-hosted by the Tilth Alliance and Washington Young Farmers Coalition.
For more information, visit eatlocalfirst.org/
Symposium to address maritime sector workforce
Maritime businesses are invited to hear from experts and educators on workforce issues in the maritime sector from 3 to 5 p.m. March 25 at the Center of Excellence for Marine Manufacturing & Technology, 1606 R Ave., Anacortes.
The workshop will be the second of the Skagit County Maritime Symposium, which is focused on advancing the local maritime sector.
To register for free, visit skagit.org
For more information, contact the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County at 360-336-6114 or tamsin@skagit.org
Farmstrong Brewing Co. beer has new name, look
Farmstrong Brewing Co. in Mount Vernon recently changed the packaging and name of its beer formerly called Cold Beer Pilsner.
The lager-style beer’s new name is Skagit Pilsner.
The change celebrates the one-year anniversary of the brewery shifting to using Skagit Valley Malting malt — grown and malted within 10 miles of the brewery — in all its beers, according to the brewery.
