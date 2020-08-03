Farmstrong Brewing adds food truck
Rooted Kitchen food truck opened in July at Farmstrong Brewing in Mount Vernon.
The brewery custom built the food truck and selected its head chef, according to a news release.
The food truck's menu includes sandwiches, salads, mac and cheese, tacos, sweet potato falafel cakes and other dishes, with a focus on locally sourced ingredients to pair with beer and cider.
The brewery has outdoor seating in its beer garden and is open to all ages.
Sedro-Woolley, Lyman businesses receive grants
Businesses in Sedro-Woolley and Lyman were recently awarded COVID-19 relief funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Ten small businesses in Sedro-Woolley received $5,000 each for consulting, marketing and training, and to pay rent, utilities and other expenses.
Grant recipients included Bonnie Jo’s Café, Seattle Gold Café LLC, dba Sedro 10 & Deli Shez Cafe, Sedro-Woolley Flowers, Ferry St. Antique Mall, Lavish Nails & Spa, Mestizo Mexican Restaurant, 3rd Street Station Café, Country Chique Salon, Lewis Knife & Tool Services and Little Thailand Restaurant.
In Lyman, the Lyman Tavern and North Cascade Sports Bar & Restaurant each received $11,000 grants.
Grants were provided through the city of Sedro-Woolley and town of Lyman, with the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) administering the program.
Similar grant programs have helped businesses in Mount Vernon and throughout Skagit County impacted by COVID-19. EDASC plans to launch a grant program soon with the town of Concrete.
