Snow Goose Produce earns recognition
Snow Goose Produce on Fir Island was listed as the Best Roadside Stand in the country in a recent issue of Martha Stewart Living magazine.
Mike Rust, owner of Snow Goose Produce, said the farm stand didn't know it had been recognized until the grandmother of an employee saw the magazine and emailed the business.
"We were kind of proud of ourselves," he said.
Rust said Snow Goose Produce started in 1984 with a table, an umbrella and a margarine tub for a cash register.
The farm stand, located at 15170 Fir Island Road, has an onsite organic farm and sells produce, seafood, ice cream and other items.
SVC culinary students open food truck
Students in Skagit Valley College's culinary program have opened the SVC Mobile Food Lab at the Port of Skagit west of Burlington.
The food truck is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Menu items are made from scratch and change weekly.
The food truck is located next to Skagit Valley College's Cardinal Craft Brewing Academy at 15579 Peterson Road.
