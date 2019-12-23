Airport restaurant to close on Dec. 31
Flyers Restaurant and Brewhouse at Skagit Regional Airport west of Burlington will close Dec. 31, the business announced last week.
Co-owner Tony Savoy said the restaurant has been struggling with the minimum wage increase and lack of predictable business.
“The (Port of Skagit) has been awesome to us. Our guests have been great,” he said. “It’s more of a destination location, and lot of people don’t even know we’re there. We don’t get the retail traffic.”
Savoy said the Flyers Restaurant and Brewery location in Oak Harbor will remain open.
Groesbeck & Associates joins COMPASS
Jean Groesbeck & Associates joined COMPASS real estate in Anacortes in March, according to a news release.
Groesbeck has 15 years experience in real estate, and focuses on Anacortes, Fidalgo Island, Guemes Island and Skagit County properties, as well as waterfront properties throughout the Puget Sound, the news release states.
The office is located at 809 Seventh St.
