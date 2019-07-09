Cooling predicted despite hot June housing market
Real estate inventory and pending sales increased across Washington in June along with prices.
The median closing price of a house or condominium in Skagit County in June was $377,450, an 11.5% increase from June 2018, according to new data released Monday from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Across Washington, the median closing price of $367,000 in June compared to $363,500 prior year.
There were also more new and total listings and more pending sales, according to the data. Skagit’s housing market has just over two months of inventory, a slight increase from last year. In real numbers, Skagit County had 287 listings in June compared to 261 in June 2018. Pending sales were also up to 275 compared to 226 at the same time last year. Closed sales were slightly lower — 220 compared to 228.
Even though it remains a sellers’ market, some real estate experts detect a change coming in favor of buyers.
“Buyers are being very careful about what they buy and at what price,” said Frank C. Leach, broker/owner at RE/MAX Platinum Services in Silverdale, in the news release.
Mike Grady, president and COO of Coldwell Banker Bain, also sees the market moderating.
“We’re definitely moving from a ‘hyper-market’ to one where a correction is underway compared to last year,” he said in the release.
S-W chamber luncheon set for Eagle Haven Winery
The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley.
Featured speakers will be state Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, and state Rep. Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan.
Cost is $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Register at sedro-woolley.com.
Viva Farms Feast & Frolic fundraiser set
Viva Farm’s Annual Feast & Frolic in the Field will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Viva Farms Agricultural Park, 16470 Highway 20, Burlington.
The farm-to-table dinner will feature fresh organic produce from Viva Farms farmers and will be prepared by the master chefs from Ecolibrium Farms. The evening will also include music, drinks, and guided tours of the 45-acre farm.
Proceeds support Viva Farms’ organic farm business incubator and training program.
$125; $800 for a table of eight.
Tickets and information at vivafarms.org/events/
Networking luncheon set for July 24
The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce hosts its Biz Buzz Networking Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon.
Attendees should prepare a one-minute infomercial and bring business cards.
$20 for lunch and meeting. $18 with RSVP (two days prior).
Information: 360-428-8547 or Jeremy@MountVernonChamber.com
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.