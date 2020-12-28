Unemployment rate in Skagit County climbs to 7.6%
The unemployment rate in Skagit County was 7.6% in November, up from 6.5% in October, according to a monthly report from Economic Security Department Regional Labor Economist Anneliese Vance-Sherman.
The unemployment rate in November 2019 was 5.1%.
The number of those counted as employed decreased by 3,671 (6.1%), and the number of those counted as unemployed increased by 1,413 (43.9%), compared to November 2019, the report states. Skagit County's resident labor force shrunk as a whole, decreasing by 3.6% over the year.
Skagit County added 300 non-farm jobs between October and November, while the number of jobs decreased by 3,400 or 6.5% over the year, the report states.
"Covid-19 related losses reverberated throughout the economy, showing up in the year over year estimates for most industries," Vance-Sherman wrote in the report. "The deepest losses reported on a monthly basis were observed in government, leisure and hospitality and construction. Manufacturing employment was up 1.7 percent over the year."
Chinook Enterprises names new CEO
Nicolette Wegner is the new CEO of Chinook Enterprises, a Mount Vernon social enterprise focused on assisting people with disabilities.
Wegner most recently served as associate director of Trillium Employment Services in Tacoma and board chair of the Community Employment Alliance, a statewide consortium that advocates for employment opportunities on behalf of those with disabilities, according to a news release.
Chinook Enterprises' mission is to assist those with disabilities through profits from its manufacturing and grounds maintenance divisions, the news release states.
The nonprofit has faced recent challenges due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max and COVID-19 related job losses.
"We have full confidence that Nikki is the right person to lead Chinook through 2021 and beyond," Chinook Enterprises Board Chair Barbara Leander said in the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.