Builder wins solar power award
The Abbott’s Alley City Cabins in Sedro-Woolley were recognized as 2019 Residential Solar Builder Project of the Year.
Martha Rose of Martha Rose Construction built the six live-work units, which feature solar panels, an energy efficient design and have net zero energy use.
Solar Builder is a bimonthly magazine that focuses on solar panel power projects in North America.
Home brew competition on the way
Fifty spots are available for the annual Skagit Farm to Pint home brew competition.
Home brewers will have eight weeks to create a pale ale with 10 pounds of Skagit Valley Malting Copeland Pale malt, American ale yeast, and any variety of specialty grains and hops. The winning beer will be brewed by Cardinal Craft Brewing and served at the 2020 Skagit Farm to Pint Fest in April.
Entry fee is $40. Sign up at Northwest Brewers Supply, 940 South Spruce St. in Burlington, starting Dec. 3. Proceeds benefit Viva Farms.
Small Business Saturday slated
On Saturday, the Mount Vernon Downtown Association will host Small Business Saturday.
The annual event encourages shoppers to shop at and support their local downtown businesses. There will be Santa’s elves, live music and in-store events.
Free export workshop offered
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County and Washington Export Outreach Team are hosting a free workshop for small businesses called “Grow Your Business Internationally” from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the EDASC offices, 204 West Montgomery St., Mount Vernon.
The workshop will focus on the importance of exporting, and how to ship products internationally.
Register for free at eventbrite.com
S-W chamber hosts luncheon
The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce host its monthly membership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific St.
The guest speaker will be from Helping Hands Food Bank.
Costs are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. There is a $1 discount for those who register by Dec. 3.
Register at sedro-woolley.com.
