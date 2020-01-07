Mount Vernon chamber talks technology
The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host an educational lunch titled “Technology and You in the Workplace” at noon Wednesday at the chamber offices, 301 W. Kincaid St.
The session will focus on advances in Microsoft Office that are focused on helping businesses save time and money. The presenter will be Brian Williams of Let Us Show You Learning LLC.
Costs are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. RSVP at 360-428-8547.
County extension to hold seed workshop
Washington State University Skagit County Extension’s 2020 Western Washington Seed Workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center, 16650 Memorial Highway.
Guests speakers will discuss various topics in vegetable seed research. The workshop is free.
For more information, contact Don McMoran at 360-428-4270, ext. 225, or dmcmoran@wsu.edu.
Help being offered on government procurement
The Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center will offer one-on-one assistance Friday to help businesses procure government contracts.
To schedule a session at the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County offices, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon, contact Lisa Lagerstrom at lisal@economicalliancesc.org or 425-248-4223.
The center will hold advising sessions the second Friday of each month at EDASC.
