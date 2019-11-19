Business news shutterstock
By Skagit Valley Herald staff

Latino Business Leaders meets Tuesday

The Latino Business Leaders program will host a class on preparing a business plan from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce, 301 West Kincaid St., Mount Vernon.

The class is geared toward new business owners or established businesses looking to review their performance.

Ed Jaramillo, vice president of administrative services and chief financial officer at Skagit Valley College, will lead the class. All content will be in Spanish.

Space is limited. Cost is $10 for Mount Vernon Chamber members and $15 for nonmembers. Fee includes the class and a light meal.

For information, call 360-428-8547.

Small Business Saturday set for Nov. 30

The Mount Vernon Downtown Association will host Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.

The annual event encourages shoppers to shop at and support their local downtown businesses. There will be Santa’s elves, live music and in-store events.

