Maritime symposium set for Nov. 13
Maritime leaders in Skagit County can learn about issues and trends affecting the industry at a symposium from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 in La Conner.
The event, organized by the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, will feature speakers from Washington Maritime Blue, the state Department of Ecology, the Northwest Center of Excellence for Marine Manufacturing & Technology, Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere and La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes.
The free event will be held at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner.
Register at skagit.org.
Chambers to host session on costs of child care
A presentation titled “Mounting Costs of Child Care in the Workplace” will take place at noon Nov. 18 at Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon.
Amy Anderson, government affairs director for the Washington Association of Business and co-chair of the statewide Child Care Collaborative Task Force, will talk about the lack of affordable and accessible child care and the impacts on employers.
Free with RSVP. Lunch will be provided. Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
Dakota Creek boat earns recognition
The M/V Pyxis, a high-speed passenger ferry built by Dakota Creek Industries in Anacortes, was awarded Ship of the Year in the American Ship Review, an annual issue of National Mariner magazine.
The ferry was built for San Francisco Bay Ferry, part of the region’s public transit agency.
The aluminum catamaran seats 445, can cruise up to 28 knots, features amenities for commuters and is compliant with EPA Tier 4 emission standards.
Dakota Creek delivered the M/V Pyxis in February, and a second high-speed ferry, the M/V Vela, in August. It has an order for a third boat, scheduled for delivery in 2020.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.