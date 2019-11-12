Farmstrong Brewing hires project lead
Farmstrong Brewing has hired Jacob Mitchell to lead its Ragged and Right Cider Project.
Mitchell will re-imagine and relaunch the cider project, which began in 2017 as an offshoot of the brewery, according to a news release.
Mitchell started making cider at home and studied at Oregon State University and Eaglemount Wine and Cider in Port Townsend, and was most recently the head cider maker at Elemental Hard Cider in Woodinville.
He recently created the Blackberry Tango, a mix of tango apples and blackberries, as a Ragged and Right Cider Project, according to the release. The cider is available at Farmstrong Brewing and select taprooms in the region.
Maritime symposium set for Wednesday
Maritime leaders in Skagit County can learn about issues and trends affecting the industry at a symposium from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in La Conner.
The event, organized by the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, will feature speakers from Washington Maritime Blue, the state Department of Ecology, the Northwest Center of Excellence for Marine Manufacturing & Technology, Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere and La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes.
The free event will be held at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St.
Register at skagit.org.
Port of Anacortes hosts open house
The Port of Anacortes will hold an open house from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to share plans for redevelopment of the north and west basin of Cap Sante Marina.
The plan includes construction of a new events center near the marina.
The open house will be held at the Seafarers’ Memorial Park Building, 601 Seafarers Way, in Anacortes.
Chambers to host session on costs of child care
A presentation titled “Mounting Costs of Child Care in the Workplace” will take place at noon Monday at Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon.
Amy Anderson, government affairs director for the Washington Association of Business and co-chair of the statewide Child Care Collaborative Task Force, will talk about the lack of affordable and accessible child care and the impacts on employers.
Free with RSVP. Lunch will be provided. Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
EDASC training scheduled for Nov. 19
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County will hold a NextExec training session on innovation culture from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Nov. 19 at the EDASC offices, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon.
The presenter will be Philip Stephenson, general manager at PACCAR Technical Center.
Costs are $40 for EDASC investors, $45 for community members and $25 for students.
Information and registration: skagit.org, call 360-336-6114 or email office@skagit.org
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.