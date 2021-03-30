Anacortes chamber names new director
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce has named Jesica Stickles as its new president/CEO following a nationwide search.
Stickles has been president/CEO of the Greater Marysville Tulalip Chamber of Commerce for the past six years. She is also an Arlington City Council member and is finishing her second four-year term.
Stickles is set to begin at the Anacortes chamber on April 12. In a chamber news release, Stickles said some of her goals are to learn about Skagit County’s maritime industry and meet with as many business leaders as possible.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jesica to the chamber team,” Gina Walsh, chair of the Anacortes chamber board said in a news release. “Her energetic leadership style and strengths in legislation will be great assets to the organization.
EDASC recognized by state association
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) recently received a pair of awards from the Washington Economic Development Association.
EDASC earned top honors for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Emerging Professional.
EDASC Economic Development Manager Tamsin Bell won the Emerging Professional Award for her work managing 10 CARES Act grant programs that awarded $2 million to 260 small business in Skagit County, according to an EDASC news release.
EDASC also earned an award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, a new category in 2021. EDASC has spoken out against injustices perpetrated on people and communities of color, and incorporated equity into its mission statement.
EDASC has also launched an Equity and Education Committee that is sponsoring a learning series on equity issues. EDASC CEO John Sternlicht has conducted a workshop titled Unconscious Bias for the Washington Economic Development Association, the International Economic Development Council, the Port of Skagit and other organizations.
A virtual awards ceremony took place March 16.
Skagit Women in Business hosts scavenger hunt
Skagit Women in Business will hold the Great Skagit Scavenger Hunt from Friday, April 16, to Sunday, April 18, to raise funds for scholarships.
Individuals and teams of up to six people can participate in more than 100 COVID-19-safe activities, including mailing a postcard to a family number in another state; buying a gift card from a local business; a hula-hooping contest; picking up trash at a local park.
Teams must document their activities with photos to earn points. Top point-getters win prizes.
Costs are $30 for adults, $15 for youth 5-18, and free for kids under 5.
Entry fees benefit the Skagit Women in Business Scholarship Fund, which helps Skagit County women return to school to complete their education.
For more information and to buy tickets, skagitwomeninbusiness.com.
State reopens small business grant program
The state Department of Commerce opened applications for the fourth round of Working Washington grants, which provide relief for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants are for small for-profit businesses, in particular those that were required to close due to public health and safety measures.
Priorities for funding include businesses that were required to close; businesses that lost revenue as a result of closure; businesses with added expenses to maintain safe operations; and equitable distribution to businesses owned and operated by historically disadvantaged individuals.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 9. For more information and the application, visit commercegrants.com.
County’s unemployment was 7.7% in February
Skagit County’s unemployment rate was 7.7% in February, slightly up from 7.4% in January, according to county unemployment figures released Tuesday by the state Economic Security Department.
The unemployment rate in February 2020 was 5.7%.
The state’s economy added 24,500 jobs in February, though it had 213,800 fewer jobs than in February 2020, the ESD reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.