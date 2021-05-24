West Coast Candle Supply relocates
Anacortes-based West Coast Candle Supply recently relocated.
The business is at 12375 Reservation Road, Suite C, between Lopez Island Creamery and Simply Yards Landscaping, according to a news release.
The new location is one block east of its previous location.
West Coast Candle Supply sells curated candle making supplies. It offers wholesale distribution, warehouse pickup, and a newly opened retail shop.
Owner Tamara Loucks said the new location will provide a better experience for retail customers.
Virtual job fair set for June 2
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) is partnering with WorkSource and the Fleet & Family Support Center to host the Northwest Regional Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 2.
The job fair will be held online.
The event will include up to 40 employers from Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties and one-on-one chats with employers. Many local businesses are ready to hire, according to EDASC.
Jobs seekers must register and create an account. To register and see a confirmed list of employers, visit skagit.org.
Information: 360-336-6114 or office@skagit.com
Program to support BlueTech/CleanTech startups
The Northwest Innovation Resource Center (NWIRC), in partnership with WA Maritime Blue and the CleanTech Alliance, is seeking applicants for a new BlueTech/CleanTech cohort for entrepreneurs this fall.
The program will support early-stage startups in the sectors of CleanTech (reducing waste and pollution in a wide range of industries) and BlueTech (innovative solutions to benefit maritime economies and healthy marine ecosystems.)
The NWIRC, based in Bellingham, works with entrepreneurs in Skagit, Whatcom, Island, San Juan and Snohomish counties.
The 10-week cohort program is set to begin in September.
The ports of Anacortes and Skagit are among those that will provide support to cohort participants about maritime activities.
To apply for the program, visit nwirc.com. Applications are due by Aug. 16.
