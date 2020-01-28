Coworking space opens in Mount Vernon
Fern Creative Coworking, a cooperative workspace aimed at creative professionals, opened recently in downtown Mount Vernon.
The space offers members workspace, fiber optic internet, coffee and tea, office supplies, access to a conference room and more, said co-founder Phoebe Carpenter Eells.
Carpenter Eells, who owns elSage Designs, said she and business partner Rachael Stevens were inspired to create the space after finding it difficult to get work done at home and at work.
“The idea was to provide us an awesome space (to work), and maybe others would need that as well,” she said.
She said they plan to host workshops and events in the evenings. A grand opening was held last week.
Fern Creative Coworking is located at 110 North 1st St. Suite B in Mount Vernon.
Aerospace company comes to Burlington
Latitude Aero, an aerospace firm based in Greensboro, North Carolina, is opening a new location in Burlington.
The company provides overhaul and repair of aircraft seating and specializes in integration of inflight entertainment and in-seat power, according to a news release. It expects to start production at the Burlington facility in February.
“Our new Burlington shop will create fresh revenue and labor here in the area,” Latitude Aero President and CEO Kelvin Boyette said in the news release. “By operating two facilities, we’re now able to take on larger projects, run production simultaneously, and provide overflow relief for our second location.”
The company stated it hopes to add 10 to 15 new employees.
Skagit Ag Summit set for Friday
The fifth annual Skagit Ag Summit will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center.
The free summit focuses on issues affecting farmers and agriculture in Skagit County. This year’s topics will include water, farm succession, economic viability and innovation.
For information, call 360-395-2357 or email dmcmoran@wsu.edu.
EDASC Economic Forecast Night includes panel debate
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County will hold its 2020 Economic Forecast Night at 5 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge.
This year, a panel of regional leaders will debate the role of postsecondary education in shaping the workforce, and in particular liberal arts education versus workforce training.
The panel will include Tom Keegan, president of Skagit Valley College; Sabah Randhawa, president of Western Washington University; Isiaah Crawford, president of the University of Puget Sound; and Paul Pitre, chancellor for Washington State University’s Everett campus.
The event will also feature EDASC CEO John Sternlicht’s year-in-review and look forward at the county’s economic trends by economists Laurie Trautman and Anneliese Vance-Sherman.
Tickets are available at skagit.org. Cost is $125.
For information, call 360-336-6114 or email office@skagit.org.
