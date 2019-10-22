Mixer set for farmers, restaurant owners
Sustainable Connections will host a mixer for farmers and restaurant owners from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.
The networking event will include a short marketing workshop, including an introduction on the Eat Local First campaign.
The event will be at The Front Gallery, 420 Myrtle Street, Mount Vernon.
There is no cost. To RSVP, email sara@sustainableconnections.org.
Chamber sets networking luncheon
The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold a Biz Buzz networking luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Eaglemont Golf Course.
Cost is $20.
Those attending are asked to prepare a one-minute infomercial and bring plenty of business cards.
For more information, email Jeremy@MountVernonChamber.com or call 360-428-8547.
EDASC sets appreciation night
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County will host its Investor Appreciation Celebration 2019 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner.
The event is free for current investors, though registration is required.
Space is limited to the first 200 guests.
To register, call 360-336-6114 or email sunny@skagit.org.
Roberts joins up with BRND-TV
Stacie Zinn Roberts of What’s Your Avocado? Marketing & Public Relations in Mount Vernon was recruited to be part of BRND-TV, a video streaming resource on building and promoting brands.
The online platform launched today at BRNDTV.com.
BRND-TV features more than 60 experts who provide strategies for branding, sales, lead generation, social media, content marketing, SEO, business strategy and more.
Zinn Roberts shares her expertise in a video that offers tips for creating effective emails.
