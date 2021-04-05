Presentation focuses on unconscious biases
The Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Speaker Series kicks off Tuesday afternoon.
Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County CEO John Sternlicht will present on unconscious bias, how to recognize biases and strategies to overcome them, at 1 p.m. on Zoom.
The Skagit County chambers of commerce and the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County will jointly present the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Speaker Series the second Tuesday of each month online.
To register for the series, visit skagit.org/events-and-workshops.
Deadline for small business grant program is Friday
The state Department of Commerce opened applications for the fourth round of Working Washington grants, which provide relief for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants are for small for-profit businesses, in particular those that were required to close due to public health and safety measures.
Priorities for funding include businesses that were required to close; businesses that lost revenue as a result of closure; businesses with added expenses to maintain safe operations; and equitable distribution to businesses owned and operated by historically disadvantaged individuals.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday. For more information and the application, visit commercegrants.com.
Burlington chamber seeks new president/CEO
The Burlington Chamber of Commerce has an immediate opening for a new president/CEO.
"The President & CEO is the leader for the Burlington Chamber of Commerce and Burlington Visitor Center, providing strategic thinking, planning and execution of efforts and activities to fulfill the mission and objectives of the Chamber," the chamber said in a news release.
A minimum of two years of related experience working with a chamber or community organization in a leadership position is required.
For more information, contact Justin Kulhanek, Burlington Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors chairman, at 360-757-0994 or justin.kulhanek@fortiphi.com.
Pinecone Inc. hires new showroom coordinator
Mount Vernon-based kitchen and interior finishes firm Pinecone Inc. recently hired Kristie Kennaugh as its new showroom coordinator.
Kennaugh has nearly a decade of experience in retail management, according to a March 19 news release. As showroom coordinator, she will set and fulfill client appointments, coordinate project schedules, and build and sustain customer relationships.
The 1,100-square-foot showroom showcases flooring, cabinetry, stairs and countertop samples.
Pinecone Inc. is located at 721 S. First St. in Mount Vernon.
Tulip Town locals night set for April 14
The annual Tulip Town locals night is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. on April 14.
The event offers free entrance to Skagit County residents. Proof of address is required.
Guests can stroll through the tulip fields and garden at sunset, grab a bite at the farm-to-table Skagit Landing Café, enjoy beer, wine or cider, and browse renovated retail shops featuring locally made and inspired gifts and home decor.
Masks and social distancing are required and capacity will be limited to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Tulip Town is located at 15002 Bradshaw Road west of Mount Vernon.
Skagit Women in Business hosts scavenger hunt
Skagit Women in Business will hold the Great Skagit Scavenger Hunt from Friday, April 16, to Sunday, April 18, to raise funds for scholarships.
Individuals and teams of up to six people can participate in more than 100 possible COVID-19-safe activities, including mailing a postcard to a family number in another state; buying a gift card from a local business; a hula-hooping contest; picking up trash at a local park.
Teams will document their activities with photos and earn points. Top point-getters win prizes.
Costs are $30 for adults, $15 for youth 5-18, and free for kids under 5.
Entry fees benefit the Skagit Women in Business Scholarship Fund, which helps Skagit County women return to school to complete their educations.
For more information and to buy tickets, skagitwomeninbusiness.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.