EDASC Economic Forecast Night set
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County will hold its 2020 Economic Forecast Night at 5 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge.
The annual event brings together about 400 business leaders, elected officials and community representatives to look at the economic and business trends shaping Skagit County.
Along with EDASC CEO John Sternlicht’s year-in-review and look forward at the county’s economic trends by economists Dr. Laurie Trautman and Dr. Anneliese Vance-Sherman, the event will include a debate panel of regional leaders in higher education.
Tickets are available at skagit.org. Cost is $125.
For more information, call 360-336-6114 or email office@skagit.org.
Burlington Chamber of Commerce to meet
The Burlington Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly membership luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
The topic will be State of the City.
Costs for those who pay online are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Costs at the door are $18 for members and $23 for nonmembers.
For more information, contact Stephanie Vervaart at 360-757-0994 or steph@burlington-chamber.com.
MV chamber to host Latino workshop
The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold a Latino Business Leaders workshop at 5:30 p.m. today at the chamber offices, 301 W. Kincaid St.
The session, Financing Your Business, will be led by Ed Jaramillo, vice president of Administrative Services at Skagit Valley College.
Costs are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
For more information, contact Silvia Reed at 360-428-8457 or Silvia@MountVernonChamber.com
Help offered on government procurement
The Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center will offer one-on-one assistance Friday to help businesses procure government contracts.
To schedule a session at the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County offices, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon, contact Lisa Lagerstrom at lisal@economicalliancesc.org or 425-248-4223.
The center will hold advising sessions the second Friday of each month at EDASC.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.