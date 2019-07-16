Kickoff event for Latino business program
The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce has started a new program for the Latino business community.
A kickoff event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Lorenzo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2121 E. College Way.
The program, Latino Business Leaders, will focus on professional development, networking and marketing opportunities, and connect current and aspiring business owners to business, education and leadership resources, according to a news release from the chamber of commerce.
Today’s event will include appetizers, networking and resources.
There is no cost but RSVP is requested. RSVP by calling 360-428-8547 or emailing silvia@mountvernonchamber.com
Flyers Restaurant and Brewery wins awards
Flyers Restaurant and Brewery, located at Skagit Regional Airport, picked up three awards at two recent brewing competitions.
It won gold for its beer Spitfire Best Bitter at the North American Brewer Awards on May 31, the eighth time the beer has won at the state, national or international level, according to a news release.
The Washington Beer Awards announced June 15 that the brewery won gold for Heat Seeker Hefe’, the third straight win for the beer, and bronze for Pacemaker Porter, the 12th straight win.
The brewery is based in Oak Harbor and opened the location at the airport in 2015.
AAA Washington moves to Riverside Drive
AAA Washington moved to a new location at 1811 Riverside Drive in Mount Vernon.
The business, which has been in Mount Vernon since 1923, offers insurance and travel planning services, according to a release from the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce.
The new office is in a high-traffic area and will allow the business to better serve clients, store manager Lacey Crider said in the release.
Women’s wellness clinic opens in Mount Vernon
Chinn GYN, a clinic offering gynecologic and wellness care for women, opened Saturday.
The practice will offer primary care, specialty gynecologic care and reproductive care, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce.
The clinic is located at 111 12th St.
Viva Farms Feast & Frolic fundraiser set
Viva Farms’ annual Feast & Frolic in the Field will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Viva Farms Agricultural Park, 16470 Highway 20, west of Burlington.
The farm-to-table dinner will feature fresh organic produce from Viva Farms farmers and will be prepared by the chefs from Ecolibrium Farms. The evening will include music, drinks and guided tours of the 45-acre farm.
Proceeds support Viva Farms’ organic farm business incubator and training program.
Costs are $125 per person, and $800 for a table of eight.
Tickets and information at vivafarms.org/events/
Networking luncheon set for July 24
The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host its Biz Buzz Networking Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon.
Attendees should prepare a one-minute infomercial and bring business cards.
Costs are $18 for those who RSVP by July 22 and $20 after.
Information: 360-428-8547 or Jeremy@MountVernonChamber.com.
