MV chamber to host business climate forecast
Kris Johnson, CEO/President of the Association of Washington Business, will present a business climate forecast for 2020 at the monthly Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive.
Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
Cost is $20 for lunch and meeting. Cash, check, and Visa and MasterCard are accepted at the door.
For information, call 360-428-8547.
Free workshop hosted on solar power
Fire Mountain Solar will host a free session on solar power for homes and businesses at 6 p.m. Thursday at Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, in Mount Vernon.
The session will focus on the benefits of solar, how to fit it into a financial plan, and emergency backup power options.
No registration required. For information, email info@fmsolar.com or call 360-422-5610.
Sedro-Woolley chamber meeting set
Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson will present her State of the City at the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. March 4 at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific St.
Costs are $17 for members, $20 for nonmembers. There is a $1 discount for those who register by March 3.
Register at sedro-woolley.chambermaster.com. For more information, call 360-855-1841.
— Skagit Valley Herald staff
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.