MV chamber to host business climate forecast

Kris Johnson, CEO/President of the Association of Washington Business, will present a business climate forecast for 2020 at the monthly Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive.

Register at mountvernonchamber.com.

Cost is $20 for lunch and meeting. Cash, check, and Visa and MasterCard are accepted at the door.

For information, call 360-428-8547.

Free workshop hosted on solar power

Fire Mountain Solar will host a free session on solar power for homes and businesses at 6 p.m. Thursday at Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, in Mount Vernon.

The session will focus on the benefits of solar, how to fit it into a financial plan, and emergency backup power options.

No registration required. For information, email info@fmsolar.com or call 360-422-5610.

Sedro-Woolley chamber meeting set

Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson will present her State of the City at the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. March 4 at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific St.

Costs are $17 for members, $20 for nonmembers. There is a $1 discount for those who register by March 3.

Register at sedro-woolley.chambermaster.com. For more information, call 360-855-1841.

— Skagit Valley Herald staff

