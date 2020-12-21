HKP Architects wins design awards
Mount Vernon’s HKP Architects recently won three out of six merit awards in this year’s American Institute of Architects Northwest Section Design Awards.
The three HKP projects recognized at a virtual awards ceremony were Lake Cavanaugh Residence Addition, the Orcas Island Public Library Expansion and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Dental Clinic Expansion, according to a news release from HKP Architects.
A judge wrote of the dental clinic expansion project: “The vibrant colors provide an appealing contrast that works well with the location of the building. It incorporated sustainable strategies such as solar shading but maintains the cultural design of the existing building.”
HKP Architects is a full-service architectural design firm established in 1952. Its portfolio includes civic buildings and spaces, educational facility planning, nonprofit and community-oriented projects, and private homes.
Tulip Valley Winery wins cider awards
Tulip Valley Winery of Mount Vernon won awards for two of its ciders in the 2020 Cidercraft Magazine Awards.
The winery’s BurroLoco Traditional Dry cider won Gold in the Heritage (apple only) category, and its BurroLoco Perry won Double Gold in the Perry (pear) category.
The winery was established in 2002 and is run by owner Ector DeLeon.
The winners of the fourth annual Cidercraft Awards were announced last week and featured cider makers from throughout the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.