Burlington chamber meeting slatedThe Burlington Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday mug exchange and ugly sweater contest at its monthly membership meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
Guests are asked to bring a mug with goodies and a business card.
Online registration: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Pay at the door: $18 for members, $23 for nonmembers.
RSVP by calling 360-757-0994 or by emailing steph@burlington-chamber.com.
Leadership Skagit gets new directorThe Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County has hired Mary Heffernan Trester as program director of Leadership Skagit.
Trester, who will start Jan. 1, will succeed Kate Bennett.
Leadership Skagit is a leadership training program run by EDASC in partnership with Skagit Valley College.
Trester, an Anacortes resident, will work with program curriculum manager Laura Flores Cailloux. Trester will lead program fundraising efforts, manage volunteers and recruit program participants.
Since 2014, Trester has been the director of Continuing Education at Edmonds Community College.
