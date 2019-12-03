Grand opening set for gallery
Trinky Busiu, a new art gallery in downtown Sedro-Woolley, will host a grand opening exhibition from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Friday.
The gallery features the work of metal artist Milo White, glass artist Lin McJunkin, ceramic artist Brian Somers, and the acrylic and mixed media paintings of Ann Vandervelde. The show continues through December.
The gallery is at 809 Eastern Ave. in Sedro-Woolley.
Skagit Valley Food Co-op hires new gen manager
The Skagit Valley Food Co-op Board of Directors has named Tony White as general manager.
General manager Todd Wood will retire in February after 40 years. White will begin work on Jan. 6.
White has 20 years of management experience at Hanover Co-op in New Hampshire. He was director of operations, where he oversaw four stores, a commissary kitchen, and two co-op owned auto service stations, according to an announcement from the Skagit Valley Food Co-op.
He has worked as a consultant for the past three years with the National Cooperative Grocers.
Area architects recognized
HKP Architects of Mount Vernon and Designs Northwest Architects of Stanwood were honored in October at the American Institute of Architects Seattle chapter 2019 Design Awards in Bellingham.
Each received a Citation Award for the Twin Lakes Landing project in Marysville.
Designs Northwest Architects also received Honor Awards for Beach Drive Studio on Camano Island and the D&D Building in Stanwood, and a Merit Award for Mazama Meadow House in Mazama.
Home brew competition on the way
Fifty spots are available for the annual Skagit Farm to Pint home brew competition.
Home brewers will have eight weeks to create a pale ale with 10 pounds of Skagit Valley Malting Copeland Pale malt, American ale yeast, and any variety of specialty grains and hops. The winning beer will be brewed by Cardinal Craft Brewing and served at the 2020 Skagit Farm to Pint Fest in April.
Registration opens today at Northwest Brewers Supply, 940 S. Spruce St., Burlington. Entry fee is $40.
Proceeds benefit Viva Farms.
S-W chamber hosts luncheon
The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly membership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific St.
The guest speaker will be from Helping Hands Food Bank.
Costs are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. There is a $1 discount for those who register by today.
Register at sedro-woolley.com.
Anacortes chamber hosts holiday party
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly chamber luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at Fidalgo Bay Resort, 4701 Fidalgo Bay Road.
The event will include holiday games and food provided by Coconut Kenny’s. Bring a can of food to donate to the food bank.
Costs are $18 at the chamber office or online, and $20 at door.
