New Mount Vernon bar opens
A new bar has opened in west Mount Vernon.
Katts Westside Stories has opened at 100 S. Barker St.
Katts Westside Stories was named after owner Kate Boynton’s favorite part of the bar experience — listening to people’s stories — according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce.
The bar hosts karaoke on Thursday nights, Ladies Night twice a month and a Manly Monday once a month.
Katts Westside Stories is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays.
Bishop honored by banking association
Cheryl Bishop, former president and CEO of Skagit Bank, has received a Legacy Banker Award through the Washington Bankers Association.
The first-year awards program honored five retiring bankers for their contributions to the industry, according to a news release from the Washington Bankers Association.
Bishop, whose banking career spans 54 years, took over as Skagit Bank CEO in 2004 and joined the Banner Bank Board of Directors following Banner Bank’s purchase of Skagit Bank in 2018.
Government contracting help offered
A counselor from the Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center will be at the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County offices Thursday to help business owners explore government contracting.
The EDASC offices are at 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon.
Business owners can schedule appointments by calling Lisa Lagerstrom at 425-248-4223.
EDASC and the Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center are also hosting a government contracting workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at the EDASC offices.
To register for the workshop, go to skagit.org.
Networking luncheon set for July 24
The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host its Biz Buzz Networking Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon.
Attendees should prepare a one-minute infomercial and bring business cards.
Cost is $20.
Information: 360-428-8547 or Jeremy@MountVernonChamber.com.
Co-op’s application period open
The Skagit Valley Food Co-op is now accepting applications for 4% Friday recipients for 2020.
Through the program, one non-sectarian, non-partisan group per month receives 4% of the day’s gross receipts.
The groups are selected based on their service to the community.
The co-op hopes to fill at least one slot with an organization with a focus on youth.
Applications are available at the co-op or online at skagitfoodcoop.com.
Applications must be submitted by Sept. 30.
