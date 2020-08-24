Anacortes chamber director resigns
Stephanie Hamilton, CEO/President of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, has resigned, the chamber announced Friday.
Hamilton is stepping down for personal reasons.
She joined the chamber in 2005 and was hired as CEO/President in 2011.
She organized the Spring Wine Festival and Bier on the Pier, the chamber's two biggest fundraisers, supported the expansion of the Anacortes Boat & Yacht Show and worked with the business community on COVID-19 relief, a chamber release states.
“I am grateful to the board of directors and the community for the opportunity to serve Anacortes’ businesses and this great city,” Hamilton said in the release. “I have been so blessed to work with amazing teams and am certain the staff at the chamber will continue to provide the highest level of professional support.”
Sandy Swartos, the chamber's operations director, has been appointed interim CEO while the chamber board begins a regional search for a new leader.
Women in Business to award scholarships
Skagit Women in Business will hold a virtual event on Sept. 15 to award scholarships to nine women who are returning to school after experiencing gaps in education.
The annual scholarship ceremony will begin via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. The event was rescheduled from spring due to COVID-19.
Tickets are $20 and support the scholarship fund. Tickets can be purchased at skagitwomeninbusiness.com/store/spring-fling
