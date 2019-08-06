Farm Walk features berry growers
Viva Farms berry growers will discuss innovations in strawberry, raspberry and blackberry production from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Viva Farms in Burlington.
Berry growers include Arado Farm, Silva Family Farm, Reginos Farm, Pure Nelida, Farias Farm and Cabrera Farms.
Growers will share innovations in planting, production and harvesting, and information on irrigation, pest and disease management, and food safety in organic production. Researchers will discuss post-harvest handling, shelf life and fruit longevity.
Costs are $30, or $15 for Tilth Alliance members and students.
Workshop focuses on HR basics
The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host an educational lunch on HR basics at noon Aug. 14 at the chamber offices, 301 W. Kincaid St.
The presentation is titled “Walk Through the Employee Life Cycle with Human Resources.”
Costs are $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers.
RSVP by emailing jeremy@mountvernonchamber.com or by calling 360-428-8547.
EDASC schedules training for August
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County will hold a NextExec training session from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 27 at the EDASC offices, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon.
Scott Holley, president of Eddyline Kayaks, will give a presentation on competitive dynamics.
Costs are $40 for EDASC investors, $45 for community members and $25 for students.
For more information or to register, visit skagit.org, call Audra Ramerman at 360-336-6114 or email audra@skagit.org.
Government contracting help offered
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County and the Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center are hosting a government contracting workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at the EDASC offices, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon.
The workshop is for small business owners who have little knowledge of government procurement.
To register for the workshop go to skagit.org.
Fundraising workshop set for nonprofits
A workshop to help nonprofits meet their fundraising goals is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Burlington.
The training will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave. The workshop is hosted by Washington Nonprofits in partnership with the Skagit Community Foundation.
Costs are $15 for members of Washington Nonprofits, $20 for nonmembers.
A second training, focused on finance for nonprofits, is scheduled for Oct. 31. in Burlington.
For more information and to register, visit washingtonnonprofits.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/2019-09-19-burlington-atrr. Co-op’s application period open
The Skagit Valley Food Co-op is now accepting applications for 4% Friday recipients for 2020.
Through the program, one non-sectarian, non-partisan group per month receives 4% of a day’s gross receipts.
The groups are selected based on their service to the community.
The co-op hopes to fill at least one slot with an organization with a focus on youth.
Applications are available at the co-op or online at skagitfoodcoop.com.
Applications must be submitted by Sept. 30.
