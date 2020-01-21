Skagit Ag Summit set for Jan. 31
The fifth annual Skagit Ag Summit will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center.
The summit focuses on issues affecting farmers and agriculture in Skagit County.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 360-395-2357 or email dmcmoran@wsu.edu.
EDASC Economic Forecast Night includes panel debate
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County will hold its 2020 Economic Forecast Night at 5 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge.
This year, a panel of regional leaders will debate the role of postsecondary education in shaping the workforce, and in particular liberal arts education versus workforce training.
The panel will include Tom Keegan, president of Skagit Valley College; Sabah Randhawa, president of Western Washington University; Isiaah Crawford, president of the University of Puget Sound; and Paul Pitre, chancellor for Washington State University’s Everett campus.
The event will also feature EDASC CEO John Sternlicht’s year-in-review and look forward at the county’s economic trends by economists Laurie Trautman and Anneliese Vance-Sherman.
Tickets are available at skagit.org. Cost is $125.
For information, call 360-336-6114 or email office@skagit.org.
