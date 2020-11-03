Pinecone Inc. opens showroom
Pinecone Inc., a Mount Vernon-based kitchen and interior finishes firm, opened a showroom last month in downtown Mount Vernon.
Co-owners Rich Callison and Angela Forson-Nelson have blended eco-friendly design and construction with a wide range of unique and sustainable materials, according to a news release.
“Our goal is to customize designs that bring to life the vision our clients have for their homes all while making sure our construction is environmentally safe and friendly," Callison said in the release.
The showroom is located at 721 S. First St.
Pure Skin + Wellness Spa expands
Pure Skin + Wellness Spa in Mount Vernon is now offering additional services for men and women.
The spa's original menu of services included advanced skincare facials, massage, eyelash enhancements, eyebrow artistry and waxing, according to a news release. It recently hired new team members, allowing it to add hair services, sugaring and men’s waxing services.
"When we had to close the spa back in April, it was devastating," Melissa Harris, owner and esthetician, said in the release. "But I was determined to create and implement a plan to come out of the closure stronger than when we went in."
The spa is located at 419 S. First St., Suite A.
