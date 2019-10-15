Commissioner to speak at chamber luncheon
Skagit County Commissioner Ron Wesen will speak on the issues and opportunities facing Skagit County on Wednesday at the Burlington Chamber of Commerce’s membership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
Costs are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers for those who register in advance, and $18 at the door for members, and $23 for nonmembers.
Visit burlington-chamber.com to register.
Human resource association hosts workshop
The Skagit-Island Human Resources Management Association offers a workshop for HR professionals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Northwest Educational Service District 189, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes.
Topics will include incorporating mental health into a wellness program, succession planning, and the state’s new family and medical leave law that will begin in 2020.
The workshop is targeted to HR professionals, supervisory and management personnel, and business owners.
Cost is $85.
To register, visit sihrma.org/event-3423786/Registration
Mount Vernon urgent care clinic expands hours
Family Care Network’s Mount Vernon Urgent Care has expanded its hours and now accepts non-Family Care Network patients for minor illness and injuries.
The clinic is open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
“By expanding our Mount Vernon urgent care hours and accepting FCN and non-FCN patients, we’re able to provide same-day medical care to a wider community,” FCN Chief Operating Officer Brian Ecker said in a news release.
Chippy Cottage Co. moves into MV Pop-Up Space
Chippy Cottage Co. will be open Tuesday through Sunday through December in the Pop-Up Space at 325 W. Kincaid St. in Mount Vernon.
The Mount Vernon Downtown Association is providing the Pop-Up Space to entrepreneurs to allow them to test business concepts.
Chippy Cottage Co. offers handmade goods, maker classes and more.
