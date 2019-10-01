Sedro-Woolley hearing aid store relocates
Federal Certified Hearing Center has moved to a new location at the Sedro-Woolley Depot building, 330 Highway 20.
Dorothy Daniels opened the store in 1978, and granddaughter Anna Johnson is the third generation to continue the family business.
Johnson said the business provides custom hearing solutions, including state-of-the-art hearing aids, hearing aid repairs, cleaning, batteries, hearing tests, baseline pure tone testing, and accessories for the hearing impaired, and also specializes in noise-related hearing loss claims.
Workshop helps farmers with cover crops
A free workshop titled “Cover Crops: Benefits, Selection and Seeding” will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at Viva Farms Ag Park.
The class is a collaboration between the Washington State University Skagit County Extension and Viva Farms.
Viva Farms Ag Park is at 16470 Highway 20. All classes are taught in English and Spanish.
Register at vivafarms.eventbrite.com
Meet candidates at Anacortes chamber luncheon
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum at its monthly membership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave.
Register at members.anacortes.org/events/calendar. Costs are $18 with RSVP and $20 at the door.
EDASC offering government contracting help
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County and the Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center are hosting a government contracting workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at the EDASC offices, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon.
The free workshop is for small business owners who have little knowledge of government procurement.
To register for the workshop, go to skagit.org.
