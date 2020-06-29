Anthony's hires new general manager
Kasey Baker is the new general manager at Anthony's at Cap Sante Marina in Anacortes.
Baker started her career at Anthony's in 2011 and has worked in positions at Anthony’s HomePort in Everett and Anthony’s Woodfire Grill, according to a news release.
Anthony's at Cap Sante Marina and Anthony's Cabana are open daily for dining at reduced capacity.
Breweries release collaboration beer
Skagit County's 14 breweries have teamed up to create the Skagit Valley Spring Lager.
The limited edition beer is available now in cans at Farmstrong Brewing, the taprooms of participating collaborators and local merchants throughout the region, according to a news release.
Farmstrong Brewing donated its time and tank space to brew the beer, which features malt donated by Skagit Valley Malting. The malt is a new variety grown in Skagit Valley by Knutzen Farms.
A portion of sales will go to the YMCA Oasis Teen Shelter in Mount Vernon.
New service manager at Skagit Ford Lincoln
Dwayne Lane's Skagit Ford Lincoln in Burlington has named Alex Rogers as the dealership's new service manager.
Rogers has worked in the industry since 2002 and has experience in sales, service and parts, according to a news release.
The dealership is part of Dwayne Lane's Auto Family, which has five dealerships in Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Grants available to Sedro-Woolley businesses
A total of $50,000 in CARES Act funding is available to Sedro-Woolley businesses impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds are available to brick and mortar stores within city limits that employ 10 or fewer people. Home-based businesses and nonprofits are not eligible.
Ten grants up to $5,000 each are available. The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County is administering the funds on behalf of the city of Sedro-Woolley.
The deadline to apply is by 5 p.m. July 10. Email completed applications to swgrant@skagit.org
Application in English is available online at bit.ly/3i3VXQt
Application in Spanish is available online at: bit.ly/2Z8PRpk
