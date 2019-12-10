MV chamber sets networking luncheon
The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host its Biz Buzz networking luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon.
Cost is $20 for lunch and meeting.
Anacortes chamber hosts holiday party
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly chamber luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Fidalgo Bay Resort, 4701 Fidalgo Bay Road.
The event will include holiday games and food provided by Coconut Kenny’s. Bring a can of food to donate to the food bank.
Costs are $18 at the chamber office or online, and $20 at door.
Burlington chamber slates meeting
The Burlington Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday mug exchange and ugly sweater contest at its monthly membership meeting at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
Guests are asked to bring a mug with goodies and a business card.
Online registration: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Pay at the door: $18 for members, $23 for nonmembers.
RSVP by calling 360-757-0994 or by emailing steph@burlington-chamber.com.
Home brew competition
Fifty spots are available for the annual Skagit Farm to Pint home brew competition.
Home brewers will have eight weeks to create a pale ale with 10 pounds of Skagit Valley Malting Copeland Pale malt, American ale yeast, and any variety of specialty grains and hops. The winning beer will be brewed by Cardinal Craft Brewing and served at the 2020 Skagit Farm to Pint Fest in April.
Registration is open at Northwest Brewers Supply, 940 S. Spruce St., Burlington. Entry fee is $40.
Proceeds benefit Viva Farms.
