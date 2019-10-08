Terramar Brewing & Distilling opens
A new brewery is open in Edison.
Terramar Brewing & Distilling opened Aug. 23, said co-owner Chris Barker. The goal is to open the distillery part of the business soon, he said.
The brewery serves wood-fired pizza.
The brewery is located in a former 1890s slaughterhouse that has been used for different purposes since, Barker said.
A grand opening is set for Halloween.
“(Business) has been great,” Barker said. “We’re still kind of in soft-opening mode right now. We’ve had great feedback.”
Terramar Brewing & Distilling is at 5712 Gilkey Ave.
Savi Bank open in Concrete
A new branch of Savi Bank opened Monday at 45872 Main St. in Concrete.
The bank replaces Columbia Bank, which closed its Concrete branch in September.
Savi Bank also has branches in Mount Vernon, Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Anacortes.
Dimensions Dance opens in Mount Vernon
A new ballet studio, Dimensions Dance, opened at 2121 E. College Way B Unit 8.
Kay Mackenzie, artistic and administrative director, said she has been teaching dance in Skagit County for about five years. Dimensions Dance is a standalone business as of Oct. 1, she said.
Mackenzie said her goal is to make ballet accessible and affordable to the community.
She will host an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday at the studio.
Meet candidates at Anacortes chamber luncheon
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates forum at its monthly membership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave.
Register at members.anacortes.org/events/calendar. Costs are $18 with RSVP and $20 at the door.
EDASC offering government contracting help
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County and the Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center are hosting a government contracting workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the EDASC offices, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon.
The free workshop is for small business owners who have little knowledge of government procurement.
To register for the workshop, go to skagit.org.
