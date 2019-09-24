Seattle Yachts buys Northern Marine
Anacortes yacht builder Northern Marine has been purchased by yacht broker Seattle Yachts.
The sale includes the Northern Marine brand, the Anacortes shipyard, tooling and intellectual property, according to a Sept. 12 news release.
The company specializes in building yachts ranging in size from 57 feet to 100 feet.
Peter Whiting, managing partner at Seattle Yachts, said Northern Marine will continue new builds and take on retrofit and remodeling work. Whiting said he anticipates increasing the number of employees from eight to 15.
“We’re very excited for the opportunity,” Whiting said. “I have personally known Northern Marine for the last 15 years and have always admired the quality of the product. The economy is growing and boat sales are robust.”
Seattle Yachts has offices in Seattle, Anacortes, Southern California and South Florida.
Workshop helps farmers find land
A free workshop titled “Finding Farmland: Land Access and the Farm to Farmer Program” will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at Viva Farms Ag Park.
The class will focus on a program to help farmers match with landowners looking to lease or sell land.
The Washington State University Skagit County Extension and Viva Farms are collaborating to put on three workshops this fall. The last workshop, which will be on cover crops, will be held Oct. 1.
Viva Farms Ag Park is at 16470 Highway 20. All classes are taught in English and Spanish.
Register at vivafarms.eventbrite.com
Apply for Startup Sedro-Woolley through Oct. 1
Startup Sedro-Woolley, a free business training program for aspiring entrepreneurs, is taking applications for its fall session.
Up to 20 entrepreneurs, including three high school students, will have the chance to participate in a 16-hour course held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Oct. 8 at the Skagit Connection Hub in downtown Sedro-Woolley.
Students will learn business fundamentals to assess the feasibility of business goals, and will receive individualized coaching from the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship, the Small Business Development Center and others.
Following a presentation of business proposals to local experts, three participants will win $500 grants for startup expenses.
Applications are due Oct. 1.
For more information, visit downtownsedrowoolley.com/startup-sedro-woolley
