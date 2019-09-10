Burlington chamber hosts homeless discussion
The Burlington Chamber of Commerce will hold a question-and-answer session on homelessness and its impacts on local businesses from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the chamber, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave.
Burlington Police Chief Mike Luvera and Mayor Steve Sexton will be speakers.
Free workshop offered on solar power
Banner Power Solutions will answer questions on solar power for homes, businesses and farms at a free workshop at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Skagit Valley Food Co-op.
The workshop will include information on solar power, generators and retrofit lighting work, and how state and federal incentives can help lower the cost of solar projects.
Register at skagitfoodcoop.com/event.
WSU, Viva Farms offer three free workshops
The Washington State University Skagit County Extension and Viva Farms are teaming up to offer three free workshops this fall.
The first session, titled “Wireworms: Lifecycle & Management in Organic Systems,” is set for Sept. 19.
The second workshop, “Finding Farmland: Land Access and the Farm to Farmer Program,” will be Sept. 24.
The last class, “Cover Crops: Benefits, Selection and Seeding,” will be Oct. 1.
All workshops are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Viva Farms Ag Park, 16470 Highway 20. All classes are taught in English and Spanish.
Register at vivafarms.eventbrite.com.
WSU offers course on sustainable small farming
Registration is open for the Washington State University Skagit County Extension’s Sustainable Small Farming and Ranching course.
The course will be held Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 through Dec. 5 at the extension offices, 11768 Westar Lane, Suite A.
The course will help small farm operators evaluate their resources, develop marketing strategies, explore vegetable, flower or livestock production, learn how to manage soil and pests, and more. Participants will develop a whole farm plan during the course.
The course is offered in English with Spanish interpretation.
Fee is $260 per farm with up to three participants. To register, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/4326422.
For more information, contact Kate Smith at 360-428-4270 ext. 223 or kate.smith@wsu.edu.
Fundraising workshop set for nonprofits
A workshop to help nonprofits meet their fundraising goals is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Burlington.
The training will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave. The workshop is hosted by Washington Nonprofits in partnership with the Skagit Community Foundation.
Costs are $15 for members of Washington Nonprofits, $20 for nonmembers.
A second training, focused on finance for nonprofits, is scheduled for Oct. 31 in Burlington.
For more information and to register, visit washingtonnonprofits.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/2019-09-19-burlington-atrr.
Computer courses for Spanish speakers offered
Basic and advanced computer courses for Spanish speakers will be held Saturdays Oct. 26 through Dec. 7 at Skagit Valley College.
Bilingual instructors will teach the free courses. Spanish speaking students will learn skills focused on launching and maintaining a business.
The advanced class will be 9 a.m. to noon, and the basic class 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
To register or for more information, contact Northwest Agriculture Business Center Project Manager Alex Perez at 360-336-3727.
