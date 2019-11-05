The Conway Muse closing
The live music venue The Conway Muse is set to close Sunday, the owners announced last week.
“We have sincerely loved the journey and express our eternal gratitude to the musicians, performers and staff that are the very reason we are Skagit’s favorite place to hear live music and dance,” owners Elfa Gisla and Tom Richardson wrote in an email. “Unfortunately, increasing expenses, taxes, and regulations have made continuing this labor of love no longer feasible. Stay tuned to what will be happening next in this space, which is still available for rent or lease.
The owners purchased the property, which included a 1915 Scandinavian dairy barn, in 2004, and revamped it into a music venue, according to The Conway Muse’s website.
Shows after Sunday will be cancelled, but private rental and charity events will be held as planned, according to the email.
Maritime symposium set for Nov. 13
Maritime leaders in Skagit County can learn about issues and trends affecting the industry at a symposium from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 in La Conner.
The event, organized by the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, will feature speakers from Washington Maritime Blue, the state Department of Ecology, the Northwest Center of Excellence for Marine Manufacturing & Technology, Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere and La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes.
The free event will be held at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St.
Register at skagit.org.
Port of Anacortes hosts open house
The Port of Anacortes will hold an open house from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 to share plans for redevelopment of the north and west basin of Cap Sante Marina.
The plan includes construction of a new events center near the marina.
The open house will be held at Seafarers’ Memorial Park Building, 601 Seafarers Way, in Anacortes.
Chambers to host session on costs of child care
A presentation titled “Mounting Costs of Child Care in the Workplace” will take place at noon Nov. 18 at Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon.
Amy Anderson, government affairs director for the Washington Association of Business and co-chair of the statewide Child Care Collaborative Task Force, will talk about the lack of affordable and accessible child care and the impacts on employers.
Free with RSVP. Lunch will be provided. Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
EDASC training set for Nov. 19
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County will hold a NextExec training session on innovation culture from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Nov. 19 at the EDASC offices, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon.
The presenter will be Philip Stephenson, general manager at PACCAR Technical Center.
Costs are $40 for EDASC investors, $45 for community members and $25 for students.
Information and registration: skagit.org, call 360-336-6114 or email office@skagit.org
