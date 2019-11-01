Fire

A fire Friday morning damaged a farm building south of Mount Vernon.

 Courtesy of Skagit County Fire District 3

A local business suffered significant damage in a Friday morning fire south of Mount Vernon.

A co-owner of the local farm building had just arrived at work about 6:45 a.m. when he noticed the building was filled with smoke, Skagit County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Ray said.

Fire districts 2, 3, 6, 9 and 15 responded to the scene, as did the Burlington, La Conner, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley fire departments, Ray said.

"It took a lot of partners to get the staffing on scene," he said.

Crews spent about 2 1/2 hours extinguishing the fire, Ray said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

