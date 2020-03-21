MOUNT VERNON — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Skagit County residents continue to find ways to help each other.
For Tom Miller, who owns Coho Liquidation in Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon, that meant donating nitrile gloves to Skagit Regional Health.
“Everybody’s out of them,” Miller said.
About six months ago, Miller said, he got a load of the gloves from a warehouse in Seattle. Not knowing what to do with them, he pushed them aside.
That is until he heard about the shortage many medical centers are facing.
“We have lots and lots of them,” Miller said. “These would have gone to hobbiests or mechanics.”
On Friday afternoon, Miller and his 15-year-old son Gavin dropped off six pallets — about 300,000 gloves — to Skagit Regional Health’s hospital.
“If it helps, it helps,” he said. “What’s the point of holding onto them?”
Because of their condition, the hospital may not be able to use all of the gloves, but what’s left Miller said he could give to firefighters. On Thursday, a group of firefighters took hand-trolleys of gloves from his Sedro-Woolley facility.
Miller said he would rather donate the gloves than sell them, because while he will fail to make a profit it will ensure that the gloves get to the hands that need them most and will keep profiteers from price-gouging those in need.
“Having a business is nice, but having neighbors is nicer,” Miller said.
Skagit County has three public hospital districts dealing with the growing number of COVID-19 cases and limited supplies.
Skagit Regional Health
Skagit Regional Health’s public information office did not return a request Friday for a telephone interview. However, spokesperson Kari Ranten provided this message in an email:
“Many groups have reached out with offers to make masks and other items to support our work. Skagit Regional Health recently received some supplies through the supply chain and is currently assessing our inventory of resources and determining what is needed. We will post updates on our social media accounts if we identify areas where community support is needed.”
Island Hospital
Island Hospital in Anacortes said Friday that it is accepting donations of supplies, and cash donations through the Island Hospital Foundation.
Supplies that can be donated include:
— N95 masks, isolation masks and face masks (no cloth masks)
— nitrile gloves
— isolation gowns
— hand sanitizer
— bleach wipes
— sanitary wipes
— safety goggles
Get information on how to donate from Judy Nguyen at judy.nguyen@islandhospital.org or 360-299-4210. The Island Hospital Foundation has also set up a relief fund: myihf.org/donate or call 360-299-4201.
PeaceHealth United General Medical Center
PeaceHealth United General is working to manage its supply of PPEs, as well.
“We have implemented a Personal Protective Equipment Conservation Plan to ensure that we have adequate supplies of PPE on hand,” according to a statement from hospital spokesperson Deanna Ellefson. “Caregivers across all of our PeaceHealth communities are adhering to best practices and strategies to ensure that appropriate PPE is worn by our caregivers and that PeaceHealth facilities remain adequately stocked with PPE.”
— Colette Weeks and Brandon Stone contributed to this report.
