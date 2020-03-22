MOUNT VERNON — As brick-and-mortar shops see declining foot traffic and some close their doors in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, some are turning to online sales to help stay afloat.
“We’re seeing a number of (small businesses) talking about ways they will use this time period to expand their online capabilities,” said Ellen Gamson, executive director of the Mount Vernon Downtown Association. “We’re definitely hearing people talking about making lemonade out of lemons.”
She said the downtown association is providing information to help businesses expand their online presence, and supporting them through events such as a virtual Ca$h Mob — an event that has been adapted to encourage patronizing businesses from a safe distance.
“We’re doing what we can to be a virtual downtown,” Gamson said.
Trina Perry Carlson, owner of art gallery and specialty retail shop Perry and Carlson, said she has closed her store — except by appointment only — to reduce the rate of coronavirus infections. She said she and daughter Evan Carlson had been working on building an e-commerce site for three months, and now have the motivation to finish it.
Running an e-commerce site presents new challenges.
“It’s a whole different business in terms of selecting products to share, knowing if we have enough stock, describing, photographing and posting them, monitoring the sales and shipping it all out,” she said. “It’s a little daunting.”
The Good Spirit gift shop recently launched an e-commerce site. It offers online ordering for in-store pickup and is working on starting shipping, said co-owner Bob McLaughlin.
He said he started working on the website several weeks ago in anticipation of the coronavirus disrupting business.
McLaughlin, who has 30 years of experience working in technology, said web platforms such as Wix and Weebly offer plans between $12 to $25 a month for e-commerce sites, but there are also hidden costs, such as fees for credit card processing and to post additional photos of products.
“I think ultimately this will probably end up being a positive for all business in the long run,” he said. “But in short term, it’s a painful experience dealing with day-to-day changes and trying to build an online clientele.”
He said he encourages businesses to reach out for help and offer each other assistance.
“There is an appetite in our community to assist each other,” he said.
Tabitha English, owner of Sprouts Clothing, which specializes in second-hand clothing for infants and kids, said she has closed her downtown storefront, and has started adding items to e-commerce marketplaces Mercari and Poshmark.
She said she is also selling items on Facebook Marketplace, and plans to do sales on Facebook Live.
Phoebe Carpenter Eells, owner of elSage Designs, said online sales will be helpful to small businesses, but the hope is to have brick-and-mortar stores open and thriving again soon.
”(Online) is a great avenue to get into,” she said. “But it is hard to go down to that one channel of sales.”
Carpenter Eells said she is working on creating a digital event for the monthly Valley Made Market in downtown Mount Vernon that features local vendors and artisans.
