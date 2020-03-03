BURLINGTON — A Bakersfield, California, couple was arrested Thursday for allegedly selling drugs in Skagit County.
Ramon Javier Rosas-Dominguez was arrested after a monthslong, multistate investigation by the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit.
Upon Rosas-Dominguez’s arrest, law enforcement officers located several identification cards and passports with different names and dates of birth for both Rosas-Dominguez and the woman arrested with him.
The woman is identified in a probable cause affidavit filed in Skagit County Superior Court as MA Guadalupe Godinez-Barajas, aka Maria Barajas Vasquez.
According to documents, Rosas-Dominguez has family and a home in Skagit County, but resides mainly in Southern California.
After investigators began investigating him in July, they learned he made monthly trips to Skagit County, allegedly to sell methamphetamine and cocaine.
Between July and February, investigators were able to initiate the purchase of several pounds of drugs from him several times, the documents state.
At one point, one of the purchases yielded a kilogram of cocaine worth between $30,000 and $40,000, and up to five pounds of methamphetamine worth up to $10,000, the documents state.
A purchase was arranged to take place Thursday in a public parking lot in Burlington, during which point an undercover detective was able to purchase methamphetamine.
Godinez-Barajas was allegedly with Rosas-Dominguez during each of the purchases.
Search warrants served at residences in Burlington and Sedro-Woolley revealed more than six pounds of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.
Rosas-Dominguez is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $500,000 bail for investigation of nine charges, including five counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
Godinez-Barajas is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $250,000 bail for investigation of five charges, including two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
Citing a “major violation” of drug trafficking laws, Skagit County prosecutor Trisha Johnson filed a notice with the court saying she intends to seek exceptional sentences for both suspects.
