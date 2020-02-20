MOUNT VERNON — Chris Cammock has been appointed chief of the Mount Vernon Police Department, after having served as chief on an interim basis since July.
“I’m grateful to Mayor (Jill) Boudreau for her confidence in appointing me to this position; and to the City Council and our staff for their support and confidence, as well,” Cammock said in a news release from the city.
Cammock joined the department as a patrol officer in 1989, and has at different times managed every division in the department, the release states.
He replaces Jerry Dodd, who retired on July 12 after about 40 years with the department.
The city conducted a search for candidates in May, but none of the applicants accepted the position. Cammock was not one of the applicants.
As the department's second-in-command, Cammock was then appointed interim chief.
“I have been impressed with how Chris has fulfilled the role of Interim Police Chief since July,” Boudreau said in the news release. “I am confident that Chris will be the effective leader that this Department needs as we move forward.”
